Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

VICI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,599. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

