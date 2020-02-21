Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 306.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H & R Block in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 21,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

