Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,259 Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,494. Neovasc Inc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

