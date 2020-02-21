Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADRO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,212. Aduro BioTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aduro BioTech Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

