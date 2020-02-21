Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:HEPA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

