Virtu Financial LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 170,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

SRRA remained flat at $$15.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,383. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

