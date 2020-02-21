Virtu Financial LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lithium Americas by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas Corp has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

