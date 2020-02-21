Virtu Financial LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acacia Research by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ACTG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Acacia Research Corp has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

