Virtu Financial LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,304. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

