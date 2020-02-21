Virtus Health Ltd (VRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

VRT opened at A$4.77 ($3.38) on Friday. Virtus Health has a one year low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a one year high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Get Virtus Health alerts:

Virtus Health Company Profile

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.