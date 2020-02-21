Virtus Health Ltd (VRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
VRT opened at A$4.77 ($3.38) on Friday. Virtus Health has a one year low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a one year high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51.
Virtus Health Company Profile
