Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NFLT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

