Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $253,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.45. 8,529,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

