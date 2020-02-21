Visteon (NYSE:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NYSE:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VC traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

