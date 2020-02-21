Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.36. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,505,635 shares trading hands.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

