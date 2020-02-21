Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vulcan Materials updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20 to $5.80 EPS.

VMC stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

