Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. Wacoal has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

