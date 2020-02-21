Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18,110.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 10,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

