Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 275,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

