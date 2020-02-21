Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HCC opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 23.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 129,376 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

