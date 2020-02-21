Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 1,217 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

