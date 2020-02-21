Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

