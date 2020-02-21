Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 1.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 121,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 108,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

