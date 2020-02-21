Wedbush Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $217.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $192.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

NYSE CRM opened at $193.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

