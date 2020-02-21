Wedbush Raises National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $10.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.
NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 1,638,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,069. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
