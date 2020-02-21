Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the quarter. Welbilt makes up 1.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 1.57% of Welbilt worth $34,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,521. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.