West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.