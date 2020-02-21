Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 5,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,169. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

