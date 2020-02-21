Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

