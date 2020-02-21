Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 114,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,409. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

In other Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $49,225.20.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

