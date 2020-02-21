Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
GFY stock remained flat at $$17.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $17.01.
About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd
