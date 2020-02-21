Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas Purchases 41,530 Shares

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas acquired 41,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$28,697.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,341,875.

David Grenville Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, David Grenville Thomas acquired 35,500 shares of Westhaven Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$23,430.00.

WHN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.70. 62,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

