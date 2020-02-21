Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-4.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

WAB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

