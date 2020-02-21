Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.