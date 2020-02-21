Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

