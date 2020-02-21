Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter.

WLKP opened at $23.01 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

