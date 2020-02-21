William Blair Comments on Bloomin’ Brands Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 441,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

