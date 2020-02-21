William E. Rote Sells 1,250 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $20,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retrophin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $20,687.50.

RTRX stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.