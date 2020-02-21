Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WIL traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.08). 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,456. The company has a market cap of $204.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.57. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

