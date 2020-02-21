WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of WiseTech Global stock opened at A$19.28 ($13.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. WiseTech Global has a 52-week low of A$18.07 ($12.82) and a 52-week high of A$38.80 ($27.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

