WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Shares of WiseTech Global stock opened at A$19.28 ($13.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. WiseTech Global has a 52-week low of A$18.07 ($12.82) and a 52-week high of A$38.80 ($27.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93.
About WiseTech Global
