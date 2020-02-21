Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 52,865 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 52,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 7,879 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,038. DLH Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter.

DLHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

