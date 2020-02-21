Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.24.

Xencor stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

