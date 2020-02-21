XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.61

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and traded as high as $150.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 34,697 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.29. The company has a market cap of $301.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

