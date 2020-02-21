Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services also posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. 615,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

