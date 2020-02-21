Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Macy’s reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 104.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

