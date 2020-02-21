Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post sales of $147.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.42 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $588.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.12 million to $603.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.50 million, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $566.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

TGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

