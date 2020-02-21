Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

DO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 2,759,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,941. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $541.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.