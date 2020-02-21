Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Mylan reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MYL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

MYL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 6,354,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,298. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after buying an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.