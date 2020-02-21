Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 7,834,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.