Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.42 Million

Analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce sales of $337.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.40 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Synaptics reported sales of $334.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 554,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,919,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

