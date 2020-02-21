Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

ELY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 763,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

